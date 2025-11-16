HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.60 EPS

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($3.60), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Shares of HCW Biologics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,402. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.63. HCW Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HCW Biologics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of HCW Biologics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

HCWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HCW Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCW Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCW Biologics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

