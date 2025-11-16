Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.86 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,948,828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,302 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,855,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $347.65 and its 200-day moving average is $319.44. The company has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

