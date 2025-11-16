Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 305,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 512,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,548,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 763.6% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 348,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,214,000 after acquiring an additional 308,415 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

