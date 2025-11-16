Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Solarmax Technology (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter.

Solarmax Technology Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SMXT stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 59,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,264. Solarmax Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Get Solarmax Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Solarmax Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Solarmax Technology by 451.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Solarmax Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solarmax Technology during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solarmax Technology in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMXT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solarmax Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Solarmax Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on SMXT

Solarmax Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solarmax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarmax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.