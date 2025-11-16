Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 170,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 21.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,150. This represents a 81.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $549.51 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.51 and a 200 day moving average of $503.09. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

