Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Invests $889,000 in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,176,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,863,000 after purchasing an additional 403,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,718,000 after buying an additional 14,960,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,233,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,205,000 after buying an additional 1,413,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,956,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,351,000 after buying an additional 188,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,562,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,759,000 after buying an additional 894,027 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

BAC stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

