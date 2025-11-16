Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $146.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $148.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

