Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 1,607 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $342.46 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total value of $280,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

