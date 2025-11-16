Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,592,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chevron by 141.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.