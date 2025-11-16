Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,443.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,679,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,130,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,934,000 after buying an additional 8,568,904 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

