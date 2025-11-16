Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) fell 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. 59,830,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average session volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 400.
Ceres Power Trading Down 10.4%
Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 EPS for the current year.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
