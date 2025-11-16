Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,904 and last traded at GBX 2,836, with a volume of 8084235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,826.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Computacenter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,653.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,499.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

