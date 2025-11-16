Natera, Inc. $NTRA Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.50% of Natera worth $345,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $1,187,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 26.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Natera by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 161,672 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA opened at $204.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a 200-day moving average of $165.65. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $212.21.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $592.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $403,666.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,077.45. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 223,336 shares of company stock worth $42,990,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.65.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

