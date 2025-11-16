Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $151.78 and last traded at $153.6570. Approximately 33,786,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 20,788,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $366.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

