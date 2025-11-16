Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 655,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

