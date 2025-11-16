AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

