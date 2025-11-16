Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Releases Earnings Results

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($6.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 133.66% and a negative net margin of 246.62%.

Greenlane Price Performance

Shares of GNLN stock remained flat at $3.00 during trading hours on Friday. 34,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,711. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.75. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $1,611.00.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenlane in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Greenlane

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.