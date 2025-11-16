Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 53,975 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,975 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $120,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 64,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Williams Trading set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

