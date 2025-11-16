Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,917,000 after purchasing an additional 890,804 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,666,000 after buying an additional 299,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,088,000 after buying an additional 550,570 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

