Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 295.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,181,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,632 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after buying an additional 11,230,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

