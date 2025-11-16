Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 24,030 Block, Inc. $XYZ

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,863,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $46,862,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $60.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $729,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,845,149.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 35,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,811,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 535,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,871,680. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,441 shares of company stock worth $8,778,247. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

