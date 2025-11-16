Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $102.23 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,515,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $102,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

