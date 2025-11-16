Generali Investments Management Co LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,760,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,990,000 after buying an additional 315,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,884,000 after buying an additional 532,269 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,203,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,341,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $293.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

