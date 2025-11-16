Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VEA opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

