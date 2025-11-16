Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $79.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.