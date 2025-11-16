Sanders Capital LLC Sells 371,488 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Sanders Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,775,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,488 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,002,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.00. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

