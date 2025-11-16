Reviewing Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) and Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.2%. Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sound Point Meridian Capital and Westwood Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Point Meridian Capital 0 1 1 1 3.00 Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sound Point Meridian Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Westwood Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A Westwood Holdings Group 3.92% 5.19% 4.33%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and Westwood Holdings Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Point Meridian Capital $64.39 million 5.24 $4.09 million $0.20 82.45 Westwood Holdings Group $96.24 million 1.59 $2.21 million $0.82 19.85

Sound Point Meridian Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Point Meridian Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westwood Holdings Group beats Sound Point Meridian Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

