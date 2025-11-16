Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 135.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 377,963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

