Analyzing Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) and Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI)

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Marzetti has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marzetti and Tate & Lyle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marzetti $1.94 billion 2.43 $167.35 million $6.16 27.80 Tate & Lyle $2.21 billion 1.01 $182.45 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Marzetti.

Dividends

Marzetti pays an annual dividend of $3.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Tate & Lyle pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Marzetti pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marzetti has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Marzetti and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marzetti 8.77% 18.87% 14.77% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Marzetti shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Marzetti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marzetti and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marzetti 0 3 1 0 2.25 Tate & Lyle 1 3 0 1 2.20

Marzetti presently has a consensus target price of $191.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Marzetti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marzetti is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Summary

Marzetti beats Tate & Lyle on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marzetti

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand. It also manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden dressings, Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, and Chick-fil-A sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

