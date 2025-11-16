Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $189.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.43. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

