Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 71.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 145.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $3,093,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,912,100. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,487 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,115.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $947.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,063.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $922.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $934.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $966.55. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $871.71 and a 12 month high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.56%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

