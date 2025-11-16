Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maui Land & Pineapple presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

NYSE MLP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $288.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.75. Maui Land & Pineapple has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 81.82% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen M. Case purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,937,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,871,207.98. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $209,313. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 1st quarter valued at $52,710,000. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 919,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 116,076 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 233.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 8.0% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

