Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $129,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.