Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $134.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.94. 619,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,879. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $195.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $892.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.79 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is -18.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 478.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1,161.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 506,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,851,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 365,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

