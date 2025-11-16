Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

KRRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Korro Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Korro Bio Price Performance

KRRO traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 2,041,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.94. Korro Bio has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Korro Bio by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korro Bio by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

