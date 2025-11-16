Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

PRSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

PRSU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. 186,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,247. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 51.67% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $36,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,055.47. This trade represents a 18.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $43,665,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,497,000. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

