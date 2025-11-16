Westpac Banking Corp Has $4.10 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,835,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $449.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock opened at $472.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $480.00. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

