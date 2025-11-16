Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.2%

LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,033.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $826.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $780.14. The company has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

