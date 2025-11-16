Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,547,000 after buying an additional 480,559 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

