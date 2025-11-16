Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NBIS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Nebius Group Stock Down 5.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.54. 31,812,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,772,829. Nebius Group has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 186.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter worth $255,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $10,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nebius Group

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

