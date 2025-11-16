LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

LexinFintech Stock Down 1.7%

LX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 1,630,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $684.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.51. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

LexinFintech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 65.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 350.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

