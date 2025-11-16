Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUSHA. Zacks Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 445,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $45.67 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 714,253 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth $19,286,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 73.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 882,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,156,000 after acquiring an additional 373,531 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 91.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 628,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,392,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 303.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265,432 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

