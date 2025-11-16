Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% during the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $45,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $466.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $546.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.22 and a 200-day moving average of $467.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.05%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

