Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Price

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $218.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $199.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.10. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.