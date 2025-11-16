Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,283 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,101,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,564,000 after acquiring an additional 800,357 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 184,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $78.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.