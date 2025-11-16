Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET) vs. Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Head-To-Head Review

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fox Factory and Chijet Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $1.46 billion 0.40 $6.55 million ($6.18) -2.28 Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than Chijet Motor.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fox Factory and Chijet Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 2 2 3 0 2.14 Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fox Factory presently has a consensus target price of $32.40, indicating a potential upside of 129.46%. Given Fox Factory’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory -17.50% 5.03% 2.56% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fox Factory has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.71, indicating that its share price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fox Factory beats Chijet Motor on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

