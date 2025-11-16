SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $145,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,458,000 after buying an additional 114,028 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 127,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,961,000 after acquiring an additional 77,573 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,508,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $375.96 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.33 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

