iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 97,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 140.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,197,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

