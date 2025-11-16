Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS opened at $110.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.