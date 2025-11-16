Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 486 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $173,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $716,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 841.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Equinix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

EQIX stock opened at $785.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 71.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $804.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $817.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 579 shares of company stock valued at $454,188 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

